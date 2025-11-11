US State Department denies reports Kushner met with Gazan militia leader

Reports that Jared Kushner met with Yasser Abu Shabab, head of an anti-Hamas militia in Rafah, have been denied by the U.S. State Department, despite earlier claims by Saudi outlet Al-Hadath.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1988296771928551690 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The initial report suggested that the discussions focused on the role of Abu Shabab’s forces in areas of Gaza not under Hamas control, and that militia representatives maintained a continuous presence at a U.S. military command headquarters in southern Israel.

It also claimed that Abu Shabab’s forces could potentially oversee the exit of Hamas fighters from Rafah’s tunnel networks to areas still under Hamas control, expanding the militia’s operational influence in southern Gaza.

The allegations, if true, would have reflected an increasing involvement of local anti-Hamas factions in coordination with U.S. forces amid a complex security landscape and ongoing tensions in Gaza. However, the State Department explicitly denied that such a meeting took place, calling the reports “inaccurate.”