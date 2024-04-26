Arab and European leaders convene in Riyadh to address Gaza

Senior Arab and European diplomats are set to converge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a special two-day meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Scheduled to commence on Sunday, the summit will serve as a crucial platform for discussions on the Gaza war and broader regional dynamics.

Among the distinguished attendees are foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey, who will contribute to the official program with interventions addressing pressing issues related to the conflict.

Notably, a dedicated session focusing on Gaza is slated for Monday, featuring prominent figures such as Mohammed Mustafa, the new Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations aid coordinator for Gaza.

European officials, including French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourné and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, are also expected to participate in discussions aimed at advancing dialogue and cooperation on regional stability and conflict resolution. The summit offers a crucial opportunity for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders, with an emphasis on de-escalation and progress toward a peaceful future.

Speaking ahead of the summit, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer highlighted the importance of engaging with Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, in addressing the complex challenges facing the Middle East.

The Biden administration had reportedly hoped for progress towards a historic deal that could potentially lead to Saudi Arabia recognizing Israel, in addition to strengthening security cooperation between Riyadh and Washington.