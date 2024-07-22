Army officer killed by grenade in Gaza, IDF says not during operation
Military police launch probe into the incident
An Israel Defense Forces officer was killed by a grenade explosion not during an operational activity, Sunday in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement.
The military police started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, the IDF spokesperson's unit said, at the end of which the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor's office for examination.
His family has been notified.
