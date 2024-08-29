Late Aryeh Zalmanovich identified as hostage held with Alkadi in terror tunnels

Qaid Farhan Alkadi was found apparently alone in a terror tunnel by Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip earlier this week

Aryeh Zalmanovich, who was declared killed in Hamas captivity by Kibbutz Nir Oz in December
Courtesy of the family

Aryeh Zalmanovich, who was declared dead in December, was held along with rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi in the Gaza Strip after their abduction on October 7, i24NEWS learned on Thurday.

Alkadi was found apparently alone in a terror tunnel by Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip earlier this week.

More to follow

