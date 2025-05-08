Israeli strikes destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Over a dozen alleged Israeli airstrikes were reported in southern Lebanon on Thursday, with the Israel Defense Forces later confirming that infrastructure was targeted in the Beaufort Ridge.

The statement by the military said that the site was used by Hezbollah to manage its fire and defense array.

Terrorists, weapons, and tunnel shafts were targeted, with the infrastructure now rendered inoperable.

The military stressed that the existence of such sites is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.