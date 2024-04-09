Israeli official to i24NEWS: 'Still optimistic' on reaching hostage deal | LIVE UPDATES
IDF confirms it eliminated a Hamas official responsible for rocket launches as well as a terrorist who participated in the October 7 massacre
Tuesday morning began with rocket alert sirens sounding for northern Israeli communities, near the Lebanon border, while overnight the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted an aerial target near the southernmost coastal city of Eilat.
Israeli official tells i24NEWS they "remain optimistic" about the prospects for a hostage deal
The official says they hope to see more progress after the cabinet meetings being held in Jerusalem today, with the war cabinet set to meet at 5 p.m. and the security cabinet convening two hours later.
IDF announces terrorist who participated in October 7 massacre was eliminated in airstrike in Khan Yunis
In addition, fighter jets hit the launch position where several rockets were fired toward southern Israeli communities on Monday. The IAF also hit a military compounds and tunnel shafts, and other terrorist infrastructure throughout the day.
Turkish Trade Ministry announces export restrictions against Israel on some products until a ceasefire is announced
In rare confirmation, IDF says it hit Syrian military infrastructure in overnight airstrikes
Reports indicate earlier launches from Lebanese territory did not cross into Israel
IDF eliminates Hatem Alramery, Hamas Emergency Bureau head, responsible for rocket launches from central Gaza
Hamas says it will 'study' latest Israeli ceasefire proposal
IDF confirms Naval Iron Dome interception near Eilat, marking its first operational use in the war
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
CENTCOM says it preemptively struck Houthi missiles, drones following 5 attacks on coalition ship escorting UK-owned cargo ship M/V Hope Island