Israeli official to i24NEWS: 'Still optimistic' on reaching hostage deal | LIVE UPDATES

IDF confirms it eliminated a Hamas official responsible for rocket launches as well as a terrorist who participated in the October 7 massacre

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
Tuesday morning began with rocket alert sirens sounding for northern Israeli communities, near the Lebanon border, while overnight the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted an aerial target near the southernmost coastal city of Eilat.

Israeli official tells i24NEWS they "remain optimistic" about the prospects for a hostage deal

The official says they hope to see more progress after the cabinet meetings being held in Jerusalem today, with the war cabinet set to meet at 5 p.m. and the security cabinet convening two hours later.

IDF announces terrorist who participated in October 7 massacre was eliminated in airstrike in Khan Yunis 

In addition, fighter jets hit the launch position where several rockets were fired toward southern Israeli communities on Monday. The IAF also hit a military compounds and tunnel shafts, and other terrorist infrastructure throughout the day.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF forces operate in Gaza on April 8, 2024IDF Spokesperson

Turkish Trade Ministry announces export restrictions against Israel on some products until a ceasefire is announced

In rare confirmation, IDF says it hit Syrian military infrastructure in overnight airstrikes

Reports indicate earlier launches from Lebanese territory did not cross into Israel

IDF eliminates Hatem Alramery, Hamas Emergency Bureau head, responsible for rocket launches from central Gaza

IDF Spokesperson
Hatem Alramery, Hamas Emergency Bureau chief, responsible for rocket launches from central Gaza.IDF Spokesperson

Hamas says it will 'study' latest Israeli ceasefire proposal

IDF confirms Naval Iron Dome interception near Eilat, marking its first operational use in the war

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office
Operation of the 'Naval Iron Dome' aboard the Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities

CENTCOM says it preemptively struck Houthi missiles, drones following 5 attacks on coalition ship escorting UK-owned cargo ship M/V Hope Island

