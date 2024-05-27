Attacks on Rafah are 'horrifying,' Gaza's 'hell on earth' - UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday called the news of the overnight Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike in Rafah "horrifying." In a post made by the agency's official X (formerly Twitter) page, it said: "There are reports of mass causalities including children and women among those killed. Gaza is hell on earth."

The UNRWA added that it currently has no established communications line with its colleagues on the ground. "We are not able to confirm their location & are extremely concerned for their wellbeing, and the wellbeing of all the displaced people sheltering in this area."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is "outraged" by the strike in Rafah that reportedly killed at least 40 people.

"These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians," he stated, calling for "full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire."

The UK’s Foreign Office also issued the following statement in reaction to the Israeli airstrikes on Rafah: "We do not support a major military operation in Rafah without a plan to protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians who remain there."

"The fastest way to end the conflict is to secure a deal which gets the hostages out and allows for a pause in the fighting in Gaza. We must then work with our international partners to turn that pause into a long term sustainable ceasefire."

