Austin and Gallant discuss hostages, WCK incident and Iranian threats

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his counterpart from Israel, Yoav Gallant, to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip, with focus on the hostages and humanitarian aid with “hope” for ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The U.S. readout, provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder, emphasized the “urgent need to dramatically increase humanitarian assistance delivery to Gaza,” and acknowledged steps approved on the issue by Israel’s war cabinet but called for them to be implemented.

The Israeli media update stated the conversation focused “primarily on efforts to ensure the release of 133 hostages held by Hamas,” while repeatedly expressing appreciation to Austin and the U.S. administration for their leadership on this issue.

Austin and Gallant also discussed developments of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, particularly withdrawals from portions of the area, as well as the tragic accidental killing of World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid workers, with the U.S. readout saying there’s a “need for procedural changes to ensure such incidents never happen again.”

The two defense chiefs also discussed threats of an attack from Iran, including Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Austin “affirmed unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s defense in light of threats posed by Iran and its proxy network.”

“Upon completing the discussion, Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for their ongoing communication and for the longstanding support shown by the Secretary and the entire U.S. Administration,” the Israeli readout concluded.