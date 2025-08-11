Australia plans to recognize a Palestinian state | LIVE BLOG
Anthony Albanese announces the country will officially declare its recognition at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September • IDF eliminates proclaimed Hamas-affiliated Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza
Recommended -
Day 674 of the Israel-Hamas War:
Australia announced Monday it will recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN Assembly in September; there is no role for Hamas in government. New Zealand is also considering following suit as Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Monday Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's cabinet will be making a formal decision in September and presenting the government's approach at the UN Leaders' Week.
The IDF also announced the targeted elimination of Anas Al-Sharif, who, according to IDF investigation, was the head of a Hamas terror cell and posed as a journalist for the Qatari Al Jazeera Media Network. Read more
To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1954783506795524588
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Greta Thunberg to participate in another flotilla to Gaza
The Swedish political activist and other international celebrities and activists announce the launch of the Sumud Flotilla -- the 'largest-ever' attempt to bypass the Israeli Navy's sea blockade and reach the Gaza Strip.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1954573547969360229
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The IDF announces the targeted elimination of proclaimed Hamas Terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who was also a journalist for the Qatari Al Jazeera Media Network
According to the IDF, Al-Sharif served as the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and was responsible for launching rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. He was targeted in his tent in Gaza City.
The IDF had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, allegedly confirming his military affiliation with Hamas. "The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities, a claim which Al-Jazeera has repeatedly tried to distance itself from."
“Martyr Anas Al-Sharif was an example of a free journalist who documented the crime of starvation and revealed to the world the scenes of famine imposed by the occupation on our people in Gaza,” Hamas said.
The director of Shifa Hospital told Al-Jazeera that seven people were killed in the Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Sharif's tent. According to the network, at least three additional staff members were killed in the strike. Read more
New Zealand (NZ) is also considering announcing their recognition of a Palestinian state
Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Monday NZ's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's cabinet will be making a formal decision in September and presenting the government's approach at the UN Leaders' Week.
Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN Assembly; no role for Hamas in government
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday, after France, Britain and Canada declared they would do so.
Albanese told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday that Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state will be formalized at the United Nations General Assembly in September. The acknowledgement was “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority,” Albanese said.
Those commitments included no role for Hamas in a Palestinian government, demilitarization of Gaza and the holding of elections, he said.
Australian Foreign Minister Wong said the country informed United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio of their decision in advance.