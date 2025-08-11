Australia plans to recognize a Palestinian state | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 674 of the Israel-Hamas War:

Australia announced Monday it will recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN Assembly in September; there is no role for Hamas in government. New Zealand is also considering following suit as Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Monday Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's cabinet will be making a formal decision in September and presenting the government's approach at the UN Leaders' Week.

The IDF also announced the targeted elimination of Anas Al-Sharif, who, according to IDF investigation, was the head of a Hamas terror cell and posed as a journalist for the Qatari Al Jazeera Media Network. Read more

