IDF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen | LIVE BLOG

Yemen launched a ballistic missile overnight Sunday into Monday towards Israel triggering sirens across the country; the IDF intercepted the threat; no injuries were reported
Day 724 of the Israel-Hamas war
Gaps narrowed, signs of optimism ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting over Gaza proposal
Israeli and US representatives continue to meet, moving closer to closing the gaps over Trump's 21-point proposal for ending the war in Gaza and returning the hostages, Israeli sources told i24NEWS. Read more
🚨 IDF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen overnight, sirens sounded
