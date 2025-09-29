IDF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen | LIVE BLOG

Yemen launched a ballistic missile overnight Sunday into Monday towards Israel triggering sirens across the country; the IDF intercepted the threat; no injuries were reported

i24NEWSAriel Oseran ■ i24NEWS, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Houthi missile strike triggers alerts in central Israel, 29.09.2025
Houthi missile strike triggers alerts in central Israel, 29.09.2025Red Alert

Day 724 of the Israel-Hamas war

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war

Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

https://x.com/i/web/status/1972570539366703582

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Gaps narrowed, signs of optimism ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting over Gaza proposal

Israeli and US representatives continue to meet, moving closer to closing the gaps over Trump's 21-point proposal for ending the war in Gaza and returning the hostages, Israeli sources told i24NEWS. Read more

🚨 IDF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen overnight, sirens sounded

Yemen launched a ballistic missile overnight Sunday into Monday towards Israel triggering sirens across the country; the IDF intercepted the threat; no injuries were reported

https://x.com/i/web/status/1972422773839659066

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments