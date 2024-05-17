'Be patient, we will take action': Gallant tells IDF soldiers operation against Hezbollah imminent
'I am aware of the extent of the damage to northern Israel, yet I also understand that the other side's casualties are of a different order of magnitude'
i24NEWS
1 min read
Speaking to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers posted to the country's northern border, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that a military operation against the Shiite terrorists of Hezbollah was only a matter of time.
“I am aware of the extent of the damage to northern Israel, yet I also understand that the other side's casualties are of a different order of magnitude," he said, pointing out that the number of Hezbollah terrorists eliminated by Israel was estimated in the thousands.
