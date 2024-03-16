Bedouin who snuck into Gaza to join Hamas dies suddenly in Israeli jail

A Bedouin Israeli man who slipped across the Gaza border to join Hamas in 2016, has died in his Israeli jail cell. No details were given about the circumstances of his death.

Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima, a 26-year-old Bedouin Israeli resident of Hashem Zana in the northern Negev, was charged earlier this year after attempting to cross back into Israel from the Gaza Strip amid the chaos of the ongoing war.

According to the charge sheet, Abu Ghanima secretly entered Gaza in July 2016 and sought to join Hamas's military wing after meeting with a Hamas operative. During his time in Gaza, he provided Hamas officials with sensitive information about IDF bases in southern Israel.