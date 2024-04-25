Belgian aid worker and son killed in Gaza airstrike - report

Belgium's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip have been hit as an aid worker, Abdallah Nabhan (33), and his seven-year-old son, Jamal, lost their lives in an Israeli air strike on Rafah.

Caroline Gennez, Belgium's development minister, expressed sorrow and shock, stating, "It is with deep sadness and horror that we learn of the death of our colleague Abdallah Nabhan and his seven-year-old son Jamal, last night, following a bombardment by the Israeli army in the eastern part of the city of Rafah."

Nabhan, a member of the Enabel agency, focused on supporting small businesses in Gaza.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has remained silent on the matters, refraining from providing any official comment on the circumstances surrounding the strike.