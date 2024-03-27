Ben-Gvir: Biden prefers Rashida Tlaib and Sinwar's line over Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir's

In an article published Wednesday in the New York Times on the internal pressures exerted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by members of his coalition, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying: "Biden prefers the line of Rashida Tlaib and Sinwar to the line of Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir."

“I would have expected the president of the United States not to take their line, but rather to take ours,” Ben-Gvir added.

The minister went on to criticize U.S. President Joe Biden for trying to pressure Israel, saying the American leader is "enormously mistaken."

“[Biden] constantly sought to impose restrictions on Israel and talks about the rights of the other side, who include, I remind you, many terrorists who want to destroy us,” Ben-Gvir elaborated.