Ben-Gvir: Biden prefers Rashida Tlaib and Sinwar's line over Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir's
The National Security Minister gave an interview to the New York Times in which he criticized the U.S. president for trying to impose restrictions on Israel's handling of the Gaza war
In an article published Wednesday in the New York Times on the internal pressures exerted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by members of his coalition, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying: "Biden prefers the line of Rashida Tlaib and Sinwar to the line of Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir."
“I would have expected the president of the United States not to take their line, but rather to take ours,” Ben-Gvir added.
The minister went on to criticize U.S. President Joe Biden for trying to pressure Israel, saying the American leader is "enormously mistaken."
“[Biden] constantly sought to impose restrictions on Israel and talks about the rights of the other side, who include, I remind you, many terrorists who want to destroy us,” Ben-Gvir elaborated.