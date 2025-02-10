Ben Gvir introduces bill to halt all humanitarian aid into Gaza

Otzma Yehudit head and former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, along with fellow party lawmakers Limor Son Har-Melech and Yitzhak Kreuzer, submitted a bill on Monday that would completely prevent the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

A memorandum attached to the bill explains that Israel halted all aid in the start of the war, prompted by the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. In the first months of the conflict, Hamas was "severely damaged" and facilitated the first ceasefire and hostage release deal in November, 2023, in which 80 abductees were returned.

Despite the heroic IDF soldiers and security personnel waging continuous warfare, the "oxygen" transferred to Gaza allowed Hamas to regain control of the territory "to reorganize again and again, and above all, to survive."

More than 400 Israeli soldier have been killed in the ground fighting, with thousands more wounded. Dozens of hostages remain in Gaza, and halting the humanitarian aid being "the only means of pressure that will lead the Hamas organization to act" to release them, the text says.

As long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in territory under their control, the bill proposes halting all humanitarian aid.

"Throughout the year, we have been told that the aid also goes to the kidnapped, and now the cat is out of the bag," said Ben Gvir. "It turns out that the kidnapped received absolutely nothing. That is why this important bill is being submitted – only this way can our kidnapped people be returned safely, and not through reckless transactions."