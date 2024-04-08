Ben Gvir warns Netanyahu won't continue as premier 'if we do not enter Rafah'

Against the backdrop of reports on progress in ceasefire negotiations, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir placed an ultimatum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war against Hamas.

"If the prime minister decides to end the war without a broad attack on Rafah in order to defeat Hamas, he will not have a mandate to continue serving as prime minister," Ben-Gvir posted on X.

On Monday morning, amid the reports of a ceasefire deal progress and military force reductions in Gaza, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich summoned ministers and lawmakers from his Religious Zionism party for an urgent consultation.

Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox political party Degel HaTorah also placed an ultimatum on Netanyahu to solve issues resolving around a conscription exemption law, otherwise "there is no coalition."

In terms of a ceasefire and hostage deal, a senior Israeli official told i24NEWS this morning that there is some optimism surrounding the progress of the negotiations in Cairo, noting "heavy" American pressure to reach an agreement.

While a Palestinian source told the pro-Hezbollah network Al-Mayadeen, "all the attempts and efforts of the mediators to reach an agreement have encountered Israeli inflexibility."