Ben Gvir warns Netanyahu won't continue as premier 'if we do not enter Rafah'
Israel's far-right ministers are outspoken against stopping the war against the terrorist organization Hamas, as the IDF withdraws from southern Gaza and ceasefire talks 'make progress' in Cairo
Against the backdrop of reports on progress in ceasefire negotiations, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir placed an ultimatum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war against Hamas.
"If the prime minister decides to end the war without a broad attack on Rafah in order to defeat Hamas, he will not have a mandate to continue serving as prime minister," Ben-Gvir posted on X.
On Monday morning, amid the reports of a ceasefire deal progress and military force reductions in Gaza, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich summoned ministers and lawmakers from his Religious Zionism party for an urgent consultation.
Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox political party Degel HaTorah also placed an ultimatum on Netanyahu to solve issues resolving around a conscription exemption law, otherwise "there is no coalition."
In terms of a ceasefire and hostage deal, a senior Israeli official told i24NEWS this morning that there is some optimism surrounding the progress of the negotiations in Cairo, noting "heavy" American pressure to reach an agreement.
While a Palestinian source told the pro-Hezbollah network Al-Mayadeen, "all the attempts and efforts of the mediators to reach an agreement have encountered Israeli inflexibility."