Benjamin Netanyahu visits Kibbutz Nir Oz nearly 2 years after October 7

Nearly two years after the massacre of October 7, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Nir Oz on Thursday, a kibbutz devastated by the Hamas attack, his first visit in 636 days.

This trip has sparked deep outrage among the survivors and grieving families of this kibbutz, where a quarter of the residents were killed or kidnapped, making it a symbol of institutional abandonment.

"I am here with my wife Sara in Kibbutz Nir Oz, facing the sights of destruction, devastation and massacre," Netanyahu said. "You feel to the depths of your soul the magnitude of the pain, the depth of the sorrow, the trauma that befell an entire community, and still befell it. I feel a deep commitment – first of all to ensuring the return of all our abductees, all of them. There are still twenty living and more dead, and we will return them all."

"Sagi Dekel Chen, who was a prisoner and returned in the previous deal, showed me his little girl's pacifier, who is three years old," Sara said. "She, her seven-year-old sister, and his wife, who was eight months pregnant, are three heroes. His wife, the two girls, simply held their ground in the shelter, held the door, jamming the changing table for this sweet little girl. And that's how they were saved – with heroism and resourcefulness."

Meanwhile, Einav, the mother of the kidnapped Matan Zangauker – one of the central voices in the protest for the hostages and against the government – was documented embracing the prime minister and his wife, Sara.

Rauma Kedem, who lost six loved ones in the tragedy, condemned this visit in a letter to Ynet: "Two years later? The blood of my daughter, my son-in-law, and my grandchildren is on your hands. You abandoned this kibbutz. Do not dare set foot on these paths where my grandchildren used to play."

Danny Elgart, whose brother Itzik, a hostage, was found dead in February, is also demonstrating on site. "Netanyahu missed the train. He can’t come now for a PR operation," he said, criticizing the absence of the Prime Minister since the attack. The families demand that this visit not serve political purposes and are calling for accountability regarding the failures that led to this tragedy. This visit, taking place in a tense atmosphere, reopens the wounds of a community still marked by horror.