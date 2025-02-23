Bibas family thanks Israel for 'warm embrace' in 'moment of crisis'

The Bibas family thanked Israelis for their ongoing support on Sunday, following their receiving the bodies of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri last week.

"During these painful and difficult days, there are no words to describe the level of gratitude that we feel towards all of you," the family said in a statement. "The warm embrace, the love and the strength that you have sent us from all over Israel and the world strength us and accompany us during these moments of crisis."

The bodies of four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir were returned to Israel on Thursday, along with 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. Another body, purportedly belonging to Shiri, was also returned, although forensic tests identified her as an unknown Gazan woman.

Her body was transferred over the weekend, ahead of the release of six living Israeli hostages.

"We sense the open hearts, the enormous embrace, your pain alongside our pain –which we don’t take for granted," the statement said.

The funerals will be held on Wednesday, with the family requesting it remain a small ceremony "only be for members of the family and close friends."

That being said, the Bibas family said it appreciated the support, and wished to make room for well-wishers by publishing the route of the funeral procession. Eulogies will be broadcast, with details forthcoming.

"We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts – for the love, for the embrace, for the tears that we have all shed," the statement said. "We don’t have sufficient words to express our appreciation for all that you have given us at this time."

"Please respect our choice to say our goodbyes during these final moments in the way that is right for us. The knowledge that you are with us, that your hearts are beating alongside ours, strengthens us with every breath."