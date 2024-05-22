Biden admin openly doubts IDF's strategy in Gaza can defeat Hamas - report

The United States President Joe Biden administration fears Israel is "disastrously squandering its opportunity for victory against Hamas," said POLITICO on Tuesday. According to the report, U.S. top officials are publicly calling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strategy in Gaza self-defeating and likely to open the door to Hamas’ return.

Israel has not seen this level of criticism from Washington since the outbreak of the war against Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

The officials highlight that Israeli government has "failed to hold parts of Gaza after clearing them' as well as has lost international support over the humanitarian impact of fighting in the Strip.

“We want to encourage a deeper focus on the connection between the ongoing military operations and, ultimately, the strategic endgame,” a senior administration official told POLITICO. “We’re going to keep pressing on that point.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792223815549772161 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The U.S. intelligence appears to be concerned that Israel cannot get rid of Hamas in Gaza - the goal the Israeli officials have reiterated over the past seven months of war. However, according to the U.S. intelligence, the IDF has managed to kill up to 35% of the terrorist group's fighters involved in the October 7 attack.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Another concern the Biden administration officials have voiced has to do with Hamas managing to recruit during wartime, thousands over the last several months. This allowed the group to withstand months of Israeli offensives, according to a person familiar with U.S. intelligence cited in the report.