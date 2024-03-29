Biden admin sympathetic to Israel's position on hostage deal - report

Amid ongoing efforts to reach a hostage deal with Hamas, the Biden administration has reportedly conveyed to Israel that it understands the Jewish state's reluctance to agree to certain terms, according to a report by Kan Reshet Bet on Friday.

The report indicates that the Biden administration has notified Israel of its comprehension regarding Israel's stance against the complete evacuation of the humanitarian corridor in Gaza and the gradual return of Gazans in the northern part of the Strip in the event of a hostage deal.

This development comes amidst a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at resolving the hostage situation. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently held talks in Washington regarding a potential military operation in Rafah.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Hamas, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip, reiterated its demands during negotiations on the hostage deal. These demands include the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops from Gaza, the return of Gazans to their homes, and the exchange of prisoners.

Hamas's response followed Israel's acceptance of a compromise proposed by the United States regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, signaling some progress in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs to participate in additional hostage negotiation talks in Cairo and Doha.

This decision comes after Hamas rejected compromises put forward by Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States during discussions held in Doha earlier this week.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu assured Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar of the necessary support and authority to engage in negotiations during the upcoming talks in Cairo and Doha.