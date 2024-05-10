Biden admin to conclude Israel didn't violate terms of arms agreements - report

A soon-to-be-released Biden admin review of Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in its war in Gaza does not conclude that Israel has violated the terms for their use, according to sources briefed on the matter cited in U.S. media reports.

The report is expected to be critical of Israel, even though it doesn't conclude that Israel violated terms of U.S.-Israel weapons agreements.

The administration's findings on its close ally's conduct of the war, a first-of-its-kind assessment that was compelled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress, comes after seven months of a brutal war sparked by the October 7 massacres, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

A senior Biden administration official was cited as saying that the memorandum was expected to be released during the weekend, declining, however, to comment on its findings.