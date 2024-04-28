Biden expresses opposition to an IDF operation in Rafah on call with Netanyahu

During the most recent telephone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden reaffirmed his opposition to an Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah.

The discussion touched on expected arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

During the call, President Biden signaled his clear opposition to an Israeli military operation in Rafah, despite previous statements from Israeli officials regarding ongoing plans for such an operation. The White House's final statement regarding the call confirmed that "the leaders discussed Rafah, and Biden reiterated his clear position on the call."

The discussion surrounding Rafah comes amidst threats by Bezalel Smotrich, president of the Religious Zionism party, to leave the government if an operation in Rafah is canceled. Smotrich has characterized any potential agreement on the hostages according to the Egyptian proposal as a "humiliating capitulation."

In addition to discussing Rafah, President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu also addressed negotiations for the release of hostages and the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza. President Biden reiterated his previous statement, along with those of 17 other countries, demanding that Hamas release the hostages promptly and achieve a ceasefire for the benefit of the people of Gaza.

Despite differences on certain issues, President Biden reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Israel's security, particularly in light of recent defense efforts against Iran's missile and drone attack.

The leaders also discussed plans to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and preparations for opening a new crossing point in the northern Gaza Strip. President Biden emphasized the importance of full coordination with aid organizations to ensure effective delivery of aid to those in need.