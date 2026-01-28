Biden's former WH senior advisor rebukes Netanyahu after claims on Gaza arms embargo

Former senior US officials pushed back overnight Tuesday into Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza due to an embargo imposed during the Biden administration, comments that triggered a sharp response from President Joe Biden’s former senior advisor Amos Hochstein.

Following Netanyahu’s comments at a press conference on Tuesday, in which he said Israeli soldiers lost their lives in Gaza due to an embargo imposed by the Biden administration, Hochstein issued a public statement rejecting the claim and defending US support for Israel.

“After more than $20 billion in military support, the largest in Israel’s history, two aircraft carriers rushed to the region, deterring a massive regional war, defeating Iran missile and drone attacks twice, and defending Israel at its most vulnerable moments, the only acceptable response to President Biden and the American people is thank you,” Hochstein wrote on X.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2016275381263700106 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu’s remarks came during a rare press conference in which he claimed Israeli soldiers were killed during the Gaza war due to ammunition shortages linked to a partial US embargo. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it continues to provide extensive military assistance to Israel while reviewing specific transfers.

Netanyahu's full statements in Hebrew below.