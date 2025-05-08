Biden's Gaza pier more dangerous & costly than previously reported

The humanitarian corridor set up by the Biden administration in Gaza was more dangerous and expensive than the Pentagon publicly admitted.

The task of the corridor led to dozens of injuries of American team members and damage to equipment worth over $30 million, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing a recently published audit report.

The floating port, whose construction cost more than $300 million, was established to support humanitarian aid and partnering humanitarian organizations, and is intended to serve as a vital hub for the receipt and transfer of essential aid supplies to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

According to the general inspector's report of the US Department of Defense, 62 crew members were injured during the mission – a much larger number than previously revealed. Sergeant Quandarius Stanley was severely injured in May 2024 in an accident involving a forklift on the deck of a navy ship. He died five months later in a hospital for discharged soldiers.

The researchers were unable to determine which of the 62 injuries were directly related to the task and which resulted from activities outside of the role or from other medical conditions. In the US military, there was confusion about the responsibility for the treadmill task, and it was written that officials in Central Command, the Pentagon, and the military were asking each other questions about it.

More than 24 vessels and other equipment were damaged, causing repair and maintenance costs of about 31 million dollars, according to a report by the general inspector, who noted many failures. Despite the high setup cost, the mission lasted three months, but it only operated for about 20 days.