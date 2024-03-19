Biden says 'Israel has right to go after Hamas,' while opposing Rafah op

United States President Joe Biden reiterated that "Israel has right to go after Hamas," after speaking with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The two leaders had not spoken directly in a little over a month. In the phone call they discussed the latest developments in Gaza, with Biden presenting a firmer stance against the impending Israeli ground operation in Rafah.

"I continued to affirm that Israel has a right to go after Hamas, a group of terrorists responsible for the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust," wrote Biden on his X account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769890646049853599 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to free hostages, lasting several weeks, so we can get hostages home and surge aid to civilians in Gaza," he continued.

Biden concluded his statement by saying that he asked Netanyahu "to send a team to Washington to discuss ways to target Hamas without a major ground operation in Rafah."

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

This comes after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that such an operation would be "a mistake" as it would exacerbate civilian casualties, worsen the humanitarian crisis, and further isolate Israel internationally.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769806144204136594 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• White House rejects Rafah operation, Netanyahu agrees to U.S. talks after call with Biden >>

• 'Future of Middle East' depends on Gaza victory, Netanyahu tells AIPAC >>

• Netanyahu calls for international pressure to be redirected to Hamas, Iran >>