Biden weighs another $1bn in arms sales to Israel - report

The United States President Joe Biden's administration is considering more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel including tank ammunition, military vehicles and mortar rounds, a U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The report highlights that the proposed weapons transfers - which would be in addition to those in a military aid deal currently before the Congress - would be among the largest to Israel since the start of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in Gaza.

The deal would come at a time of increased scrutiny of the use of American-made weapons in the war in the Strip, noted WSJ.

The proposition is said to provide Israel with $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and less than $100 million in mortar rounds.

Iran's Saturday retaliation attack on Israel has reportedly sparked a sense of urgency to for the long-awaited foreign aid bill among the U.S. establishment.