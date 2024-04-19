Biden weighs another $1bn in arms sales to Israel - report
U.S. could supply tank shells, mortars and vehicles in one of the largest transfers since the start of the ground operation in Gaza
The United States President Joe Biden's administration is considering more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel including tank ammunition, military vehicles and mortar rounds, a U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The report highlights that the proposed weapons transfers - which would be in addition to those in a military aid deal currently before the Congress - would be among the largest to Israel since the start of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in Gaza.
The deal would come at a time of increased scrutiny of the use of American-made weapons in the war in the Strip, noted WSJ.
The proposition is said to provide Israel with $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and less than $100 million in mortar rounds.
Iran's Saturday retaliation attack on Israel has reportedly sparked a sense of urgency to for the long-awaited foreign aid bill among the U.S. establishment.