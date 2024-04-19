Biden weighs another $1bn in arms sales to Israel - report

U.S. could supply tank shells, mortars and vehicles in one of the largest transfers since the start of the ground operation in Gaza

i24NEWS
3 min read
Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip,
Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip,Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The United States President Joe Biden's administration is considering more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel including tank ammunition, military vehicles and mortar rounds, a U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The report highlights that the proposed weapons transfers - which would be in addition to those in a military aid deal currently before the Congress - would be among the largest to Israel since the start of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1780710557684998256

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The deal would come at a time of increased scrutiny of the use of American-made weapons in the war in the Strip, noted WSJ.

The proposition is said to provide Israel with $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and less than $100 million in mortar rounds.

Iran's Saturday retaliation attack on Israel has reportedly sparked a sense of urgency to for the long-awaited foreign aid bill among the U.S. establishment.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and the House Republican leadership meet with reporters as lawmakers work to pass the final set of spending bills to avoid a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, DCAP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
This article received 0 comments