US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz, commending Israel for its proposal to strike a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli operations have expanded in Rafah and other parts of the Palestinian enclave.

In Lebanon, Israel conducted several airstrikes and bombardments against Hezbollah targets, with the terrorist organization launching several attacks on Sunday using drones and rockets against northern Israeli towns.