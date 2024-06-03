Rockets target northern, southern Israel as US pushes for ceasefire | LIVE UPDATES
A ceasefire in Gaza would 'advance Israel’s long-term security interests,' including securing peace along northern border, Blinken said
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz, commending Israel for its proposal to strike a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli operations have expanded in Rafah and other parts of the Palestinian enclave.
In Lebanon, Israel conducted several airstrikes and bombardments against Hezbollah targets, with the terrorist organization launching several attacks on Sunday using drones and rockets against northern Israeli towns.
Northern command general meets leaders of northern Israeli communities
Major General Uri Goldin met with leaders of northern Israeli communities, vowing that "Israeli security will return."
He voiced appreciation for the towns and their population in assisting the IDF fulfill its mission of defending Israel's northern border against the Hezbollah threat from Lebanon.
IDF elite unit locates RPGs, weapons in Rafah raid
Hezbollah takes responsibility for rockets fired at northern Israel
Israel's police catch 17 illegal Palestinian migrants in a truck
IDF says Arrow missile defense system successfully intercepted rocket over Red Sea
IDF identifies body found in Israel as Dolev Yehud, medic murdered by terrorists on October 7
🚨Sirens heard in Eilat, southern Israel
Qatar, Egypt meeting with Palestinian factions to organize unified position on ceasefire
🚨Sirens triggered in Hurfeish, northern Israel
Israeli defense officials in Washington to strengthen security cooperation
A Defense Ministry delegation led by Major General Eyal Zamir conducted a series of meetings in Washington, DC.
The team met with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk, Special Adviser to the Secretary of State Derek Shula, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Readiness Bill LaPlante, and with the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dorey.
The delegation worked on strengthening the defense coordination with the US and improving its readiness after the April missile and drone attacks launched by Iran.
Hezbollah rocket launcher, military structures attacked by IDF overnight
The Israeli military said it had attacked overnight a rocket launcher and military structures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon.
Warplanes struck al-Naqura, Maroun al-Ras, and Khiam in southern Lebanon.
IDF announces its intention to destroy home of terrorist
The IDF said it would destroy the home of one of the terrorists who carried out a terrorist attack in February on Route 1, a major highway, east of Jerusalem. Matan Elmaleh was murdered and several others were wounded.
The terrorist, Khatem Zohara, lived in the village of Zaatara, near Bethlehem.
Reported Israeli strikes in Aleppo, Syria, kill at least 12 pro-Iran militants