Rockets target northern, southern Israel as US pushes for ceasefire | LIVE UPDATES

A ceasefire in Gaza would 'advance Israel’s long-term security interests,' including securing peace along northern border, Blinken said

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz, commending Israel for its proposal to strike a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli operations have expanded in Rafah and other parts of the Palestinian enclave.

In Lebanon, Israel conducted several airstrikes and bombardments against Hezbollah targets, with the terrorist organization launching several attacks on Sunday using drones and rockets against northern Israeli towns.

Northern command general meets leaders of northern Israeli communities

Major General Uri Goldin met with leaders of northern Israeli communities, vowing that "Israeli security will return."

He voiced appreciation for the towns and their population in assisting the IDF fulfill its mission of defending Israel's northern border against the Hezbollah threat from Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Major General Uri Goldin (center) meets with leaders of northern Israeli communities

IDF elite unit locates RPGs, weapons in Rafah raid

Hezbollah takes responsibility for rockets fired at northern Israel

Israel's police catch 17 illegal Palestinian migrants in a truck

IDF says Arrow missile defense system successfully intercepted rocket over Red Sea

IDF identifies body found in Israel as Dolev Yehud, medic murdered by terrorists on October 7

IDF Spokesperson's Unit
The late Dolev Yehud, whose body was identified by the IDF in his kibbutz of Nir Oz

🚨Sirens heard in Eilat, southern Israel

Qatar, Egypt meeting with Palestinian factions to organize unified position on ceasefire

🚨Sirens triggered in Hurfeish, northern Israel

Israeli defense officials in Washington to strengthen security cooperation

A Defense Ministry delegation led by Major General Eyal Zamir conducted a series of meetings in Washington, DC.

The team met with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk, Special Adviser to the Secretary of State Derek Shula, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Readiness Bill LaPlante, and with the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dorey.

US Departments of State and Defense
Israeli defense delegation meeting with White House officials in Washington, DC

The delegation worked on strengthening the defense coordination with the US and improving its readiness after the April missile and drone attacks launched by Iran.

Hezbollah rocket launcher, military structures attacked by IDF overnight

The Israeli military said it had attacked overnight a rocket launcher and military structures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon.

Warplanes struck al-Naqura, Maroun al-Ras, and Khiam in southern Lebanon.

IDF announces its intention to destroy home of terrorist

The IDF said it would destroy the home of one of the terrorists who carried out a terrorist attack in February on Route 1, a major highway, east of Jerusalem. Matan Elmaleh was murdered and several others were wounded.

The terrorist, Khatem Zohara, lived in the village of Zaatara, near Bethlehem.

Reported Israeli strikes in Aleppo, Syria, kill at least 12 pro-Iran militants

