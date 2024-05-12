Blinken: Hamas presence in Gaza will continue despite Rafah operation

In an interview with CBS’s “Meet the Nation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized his belief that Hamas will continue to pose a challenge in Gaza regardless of Israel’s actions in Rafah.

Blinken’s remarks come as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) prepare to dismantle the last remaining Hamas strongholds in Rafah.

Speaking on the program, Blinken asserted, “Without a plan for the day after the war, Israel will be left holding the bag on an enduring insurgency because a lot of armed Hamas [terrorists] will be left, no matter what they do in Rafah.”

Highlighting concerns about the potential toll on civilian lives, Blinken suggested that any initial gains achieved by Israel in Rafah would not justify the potential repercussions. He underscored the necessity for a comprehensive strategy that addresses the broader implications of military operations in the region.

Blinken further addressed President Joe Biden’s recent statement regarding the suspension of certain arms shipments to Israel in light of the situation in Rafah. He clarified that the U.S. would refrain from supplying certain systems if Israel proceeds with a major military operation in the area.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

In discussing the broader objectives for Gaza, Blinken emphasized the need to prevent Hamas from resuming governance in the region.

Despite advocating for a ceasefire, Blinken reiterated the U.S.’s stance on demilitarizing Hamas and bringing its leaders to account.

IDF Spokesperson

When asked about the potential consequences of a major Israeli operation in Rafah, Blinken emphasized the risk of creating a power vacuum that could be exploited by extremist groups.

He urged caution, stating, “If they leave and get out of Gaza, as we believe they need to do, then you’re going to have a vacuum that’s likely to be filled by chaos, anarchy, and ultimately by Hamas again."