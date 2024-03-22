After talks in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the United States Secretary of State Antony will arrive in Israel on Friday as a part of his Middle Eastern tour amid Washington's efforts to reach temporary ceasefire.

Israel's war cabinet will convene at 10:30 a.m. (local time) before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Blinken. This will be followed by the U.S. State Secretary speaking with the whole war cabinet.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is to vote on the U.S.-drafted resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire" as a part of a hostage deal that American delegation is to submit later on Friday.

