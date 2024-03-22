Over 150 terrorists killed in Shifa hospital op in past day | LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel as Washington seeks to secure the ceasefire in Gaza
After talks in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the United States Secretary of State Antony will arrive in Israel on Friday as a part of his Middle Eastern tour amid Washington's efforts to reach temporary ceasefire.
Israel's war cabinet will convene at 10:30 a.m. (local time) before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Blinken. This will be followed by the U.S. State Secretary speaking with the whole war cabinet.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is to vote on the U.S.-drafted resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire" as a part of a hostage deal that American delegation is to submit later on Friday.
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Dolev, West Bank: IDF confirms 3 wounded, 1 in serious condition, in shooting attack
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel
IDF confirms ongoing exchange of fire in the Dolev settlement in the West Bank
Dolev settlement in the West Bank: At least 3 wounded, 1 in serious condition, as Israeli security forces continue scanning the area of shooting attack - report
Israeli security forces continue Shifa operation, report killing over 150 terrorists in past day
Israeli security forces are continuing the "precise operation" at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
"Over the past day, the forces eliminated more than 150 terrorists in the area of the hospital, apprehended hundreds of suspects and located weapons and terror infrastructure," read the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement released on Friday.
Additionally, the Israeli troops are operating in in the area of Al-Qarara in northern Khan Yunis, killing terrorists in close-quarters encounters and "striking struck terror infrastructure, including two compounds containing tunnel shafts and two booby-trapped compounds."
The Nahal Brigade is said to carry on with the operation in central Gaza, killing terrorists with sniper fire and airstrikes, according to the IDF statement.
COGAT pushes back after UK’s Cameron claims Israel hinders flow of aid to Gaza
Rocket alert sirens sound in Manara, northern Israel