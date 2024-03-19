Blinken highlights food insecurity in Gaza ahead of Middle East trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday about the current situation in Gaza, stating that 100 percent of the territory's population is facing severe levels of acute food insecurity.

Speaking at a press conference in Manila, Blinken emphasized the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, echoing concerns raised by a United Nations-backed assessment warning of impending famine in the war-torn enclave.

According to Blinken, the entire population of Gaza is now classified as experiencing severe levels of acute food insecurity, marking a distressing first in such assessments.

The secretary of state's remarks come on the eve of his scheduled trip to the Middle East, where he intends to visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt to discuss strategies for securing a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and bolstering aid efforts.

A recent UN-backed food security assessment revealed that half of Gaza's residents are grappling with "catastrophic" hunger, with famine expected to ravage the northern region by May unless urgent interventions are implemented.

The analysis further indicated that 95 percent of Gaza's approximately 2.23 million inhabitants currently face high levels of acute food insecurity, a figure projected to encompass the entire population by mid-July if hostilities persist and Israeli forces extend their ground offensive into Rafah.

AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

Martin Griffiths, the UN's humanitarian chief, has called upon Israel to permit unhindered aid access into the besieged Palestinian territory, stressing the urgent need for immediate action.

However, Israel maintains strict inspection protocols for incoming deliveries to prevent smuggling to Hamas, a process that has slowed aid distribution significantly. As a result, humanitarian assistance has been particularly sluggish in reaching northern Gaza, heightening concerns of an impending famine.

While the technical criteria for declaring a famine have not yet been met, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification partnership cautioned that all evidence suggests a significant increase in mortality rates and malnutrition.

Blinken underscored the critical importance of prioritizing aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizing the imperative for sustained efforts to effectively address the escalating humanitarian crisis.