Blinken: Hamas should accept 'extraordinarily generous' truce proposal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he was hopeful Hamas would accept an “extraordinarily generous” offer to halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza in return for the release of hostages.

“Hamas has before it a proposal that is extraordinarily, extraordinarily generous on the part of Israel,” Blinken said in Riyadh at the World Economic Forum.

“They have to decide — and they have to decide quickly,” the top U.S. diplomat said. “I’m hopeful that they will make the right decision.”

This is Blinken's seventh trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.

The top U.S. diplomat adds that the U.S.-Saudi bilateral work related to normalization with Israel likely to be very close to completion.