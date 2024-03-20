Blinken lands in Saudi Arabia, 1st stop in regional visit to push for Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

This is the first stop on his trip to the Middle East, the sixth since the start of the war. On Thursday, he is scheduled to visit Egypt followed by a visit to Israel on Friday.

During his visit to Israel, "Secretary Blinken will discuss with the leadership of the Government of Israel the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all hostages," said State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.

In addition, Blinken will stress "the need to ensure the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, in a way that protects the civilian population, does not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and advances Israel’s overall security."

He is also expected to discuss efforts to decrease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and push for a plan to "build lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, and the broader region."

Blinken is committed to forwarding an “immediate ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages," Miller said on Tuesday.

More than 130 Israeli hostages remain in the Gaza Strip after the October 7 attack against Israel. Israel launched a campaign against Gazan terrorists, conquering much of the Palestinian enclave during operations.

Despite operational successes, only three hostages were liberated by the military. More than 100 were freed in an exchange deal in November.

Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt will also deal with “post-conflict planning for Gaza," Miller said.

While in Israel, Blinken is expected to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from an operation in Rafah, which Netanyahu has vowed to conduct.

US officials have made clear that such an operation will cross a “red line” if launched before the evacuation of more than one million civilian refugees who fled the fighting in the rest of Gaza to designated safe zones in southern Gaza.

Another point of contention is the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with Israel receiving increasing criticism over what several international bodies have described as imminent famine. Israel has pointed out that it has facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid from land, sea, and air, and that it has placed no restrictions on the amount of food allowed in.

However, Hamas and other terrorist groups have stolen aid to sell to Gazan civilians at exuberant prices.

