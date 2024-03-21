Blinken on deal prospects: 'Gaps are narrowing, it's very much possible'

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday gave an interview to Saudi channel AlHadath as he paid another visit to the Middle East amid the high-stake negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

" It’s getting closer. I think the gaps are narrowing, and I think an agreement is very much possible," he estimated the chances of securing the deal soon.

Blinken said that Hamas was the actor hindering the negotiations, but expressed hope that the group could still make the ceasefire badly needed for Gazans possible: "We worked very hard with Qatar, with Egypt, and with Israel to put a strong proposal on the table. We did that; Hamas wouldn’t accept it. They came back with other requests, other demands. But I believe it’s very much doable, and it’s very much necessary."

"If Hamas cares at all about the people it purports to represent, then it would reach an agreement, because that would have the immediate effect of a ceasefire, alleviating the tremendous suffering of people, bringing more humanitarian assistance in, and then giving us the possibility of having something more lasting," added the U.S. State Secretary.

To the AlHadath journalist's question of Hamas' pragmatism, Blinken responded that "if Hamas was genuinely being pragmatic, they never would have done what they did on October 7. And then having done that, this could have ended immediately if they had stopped hiding behind civilians, put down their weapons, released the hostages. Then we wouldn’t have seen this terrible suffering [of the Gaza population]. But even with that, it’s been incumbent upon Israel to put the protection of civilians and getting assistance to them as a top priority."

He added that "the Israeli team is present" and "a very strong proposal was put on the table, and we have to see if Hamas can say yes to the proposal. If it does, that’s the most immediate way to alleviate the misery of people in Gaza, which is very much what we want."

Speaking of the U.S. stance on the Rafah operation, Blinken reiterated that the White House cannot support such a step and confirmed the reports saying an Israeli team will visit Washington in a joint effort to find other ways to reach the goals of the Israeli military.

"What we don’t want to see is a major ground operation because we don’t see how that can be done without doing terrible harm to civilians. But at the same time, it is imperative to do something about Hamas, because Hamas has brought nothing but death and destruction to Palestinians."

"The quickest path – the quickest path to ending that is getting this immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages. Then a lot more becomes possible."