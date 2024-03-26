IAF reports striking over 60 terrorist targets in Gaza over past day | LIVE UPDATES
Washington says operation in Rafah "would further jeopardize the welfare of the more than 1.4 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there"
In Washington, Israeli delegation led by the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday met with the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken who had just concluded his sixth wartime visit to Israel.
According to the U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken reiterated Washington's “opposition to a major ground operation in Rafah," Hamas' last stronghold that has also become a shelter to the Palestinians displaced since the start of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground operation in the Strip. Blinken told Gallant that a operation in Rafah, “would further jeopardize the welfare of the more than 1.4 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.”
Israeli Air Forces report striking over 60 terrorist targets in Gaza over past day
Additionally, the Israeli security forces report continuing their "precise operation" in the Shifa Hospital area, locating weapons and killing terrorists in the vicinity of the medical facility.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are also said to continue operations in the areas of Al Amal and Al-Qarara, killing "terrorists and carrying out targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure," locating "explosive devices, grenades, weapons, vests and a large amount of ammunition."
Israeli troops also reported locating AK-47s, military uniforms, cartridges, and military documents in the buildings used by Hamas.
In central Gaza, the IDF killed two terrorist cells "identified adjacent to the troops" with an airstrike. During a different incident, another terrorist cell was "identified by a drone near the troops and subsequently eliminated. "
At least nine pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in Deir ez-Zur, eastern Syria - Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
IDF reports overnight strikes against sources of two launches from Lebanon towards the Shlomi area in northern Israel
Additionally, Israeli fighter jets are said to have struck a Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Tayr Harfa and Dhayra.
Hezbollah announces death of its operative Hussein Ali Dabouq, 248th terrorist killed in fighting with Israel
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1772483720123150426
