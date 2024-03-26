In Washington, Israeli delegation led by the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday met with the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken who had just concluded his sixth wartime visit to Israel.

According to the U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken reiterated Washington's “opposition to a major ground operation in Rafah," Hamas' last stronghold that has also become a shelter to the Palestinians displaced since the start of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground operation in the Strip. Blinken told Gallant that a operation in Rafah, “would further jeopardize the welfare of the more than 1.4 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.”

