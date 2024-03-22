Blinken tells Israeli leadership Rafah offensive risks 'further isolating Israel around the world'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told top Israeli officials comprising the so-called war cabinet that without a plan for "the day after" in Gaza, Israel risked international isolation and getting bogged down in never-ending war in the enclave.

A military ground operation in Rafah "risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and standing," Blinken said.

In a separate meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken underscored the imperative to protect innocents in Gaza and sustain humanitarian aid through both land and sea routes.

Blinken also discussed efforts to reach an agreement for a ceasefire of at least six weeks that would secure the release of hostages and enable a surge in humanitarian assistance.

"We also talked about Rafah. We share Israel's goal of defeating Hamas, which is responsible for the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. And we share the goal of ensuring Israel's long term security," Blinken told reporters before departing Israel. "As we said, though, a major military ground operation in Rafah is not the way to do it. It risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the provision of humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long term security and standing."