Blinken to meet Netanyahu, Israel's war cabinet in his 6th visit since October 7

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to shortly arrive in Israel for his sixth visit to the country since the war against Hamas broke out.

The U.S. top diplomat is said to meet Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first and then convene with the country's war cabinet.

Blinken is paying a visit as Washington aims to secure the truce-hostage deal, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is to vote on the U.S.-drafted ceasefire resolution and the White House seeks to prevent the ground operation in Rafah citing its inevitably tragic impact on the civilian population in Gaza.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Meanwhile, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad chief David Barnea is said to be heading to Doha to participate in the negotiations over the deal Blinken has called "very much possible" after speaking to the mediators in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

