Blinken warns ICC arrest warrants could derail Gaza hostage talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Tuesday that potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli and Hamas leaders could hinder ongoing efforts to secure the release of 128 hostages in Gaza.

His comments came a day after ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced plans to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and top Hamas officials.

Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Blinken described Khan's announcement as "shameful" and "wrongful," emphasizing that it complicates negotiations for a hostage release deal."

There’s been an extensive effort to get that agreement. I think we've come very, very close on a couple of occasions. Qatar, Egypt, and others are participating in the efforts to do this. We remain at it every single day. I think there's still a possibility, but it's challenged by a number of events such as Khan’s announcement," Blinken stated.

The situation is further complicated by comments from Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, who noted that Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks remain "close to a stalemate." While Al-Ansari refrained from directly commenting on the ICC's decision, he stressed the need for accountability for the killing of civilians.

David Azagury / U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Blinken's appearance before the Democratic-controlled Senate Foreign Relations Committee was marked by intense criticism from both political sides and protests from activists.

Republicans accused the Biden administration of failing to support Israel adequately, while Democrats argued that it was not doing enough to aid civilians in Gaza. Blinken was interrupted by protesters, one of whom approached him with a sign reading "criminal" before being removed by security.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Despite the interruptions, Blinken reiterated the Biden administration's support for Israel while stressing the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"In the Middle East, we’re standing with Israel in its efforts to ensure what happened on October 7th never happens again, as we do everything we can to bring an end to the terrible human suffering in Gaza and prevent the conflict from spreading," he said.

Blinken is scheduled to testify further before the Senate appropriations subcommittee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the coming days.

Ariel Hermoni/IMoD

Republicans are particularly critical of Biden's recent decision to delay a shipment of bombs to Israel and consider withholding others if Israeli forces launched a major invasion of Rafah.

In response to the ICC prosecutor's actions, Blinken expressed a willingness to collaborate with Congress on a response to what he described as "a profoundly wrong-headed decision" to seek arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.