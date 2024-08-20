The bodies of hostages Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger, Yagev Buchshtab, and Nadav Popplewell were returned to Israel on Tuesday. In addition, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that 79-year-old Avraham Munder had been killed in Gazan captivity.

All of them were kidnapped by Hamas and other terrorist groups on October 7.

Nir Oz says that Munder was an employee at the kibbutz's Nirlat paint factory and "was known for his warm nature and deep love of singing."

He was taken captive alongside his wife, Ruti; daughter, Keren; and nine-year-old grandson, Ohad – they were released in a hostage deal in November.

His son, Roee Munder, was murdered by Gazan terrorists during the October 7th massacre.

