Bodies of 4 hostages expected to arrive between Wednesday and Thursday

Israel and Hamas confirmed early Wednesday that agreements had been reached with mediators for the bodies of four hostages in exchange for 600 Palestinian prisoners whose release Israel withheld.

According to the agreement, the bodies are expected to be retrived overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children from the Gaza Strip, were supposed to be released in exchange for the six Israeli abductees released last Saturday, but Hamas's ceremonies humiliated the hostages prompted Israel to announce it will not carry out the release until the abuse ceases.

Senior officials in the security establishment have told i24NEWS that Israel would not agree to extend the ceasefire without a complete release of the abductees. In Israel, they added, there is an ongoing conversation with the US government regarding the hostage release and ceasefire deal. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in the area in the coming days for further discussions.