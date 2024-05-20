Bodies of 4 hostages rescued last week held in northern Gaza tunnels; no IDF casualties during mission

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday that the bodies of four hostages recovered last week were found in a tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip Jabalia refugee camp.

During the daring mission to retrieve the remains, Israeli soldiers identified and neutralized explosives laid in ambush, with no casualties to the forces.

The IDF revealed last Friday that it had returned the bodies of Amit Buskila, 28; Shani Louk, 22; and Itzik Gelerenter, 58, to Israel. All of them were abducted from the Nova part on October 7. Later over the weekend, Israel said the body of 53-year-old Ron Benjamin was also recoved alongside them in the tunnel.

Almost 130 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after the October 7 attack against Israel, with the number of those still living remaining unknown.

This comes as the IDF continues to operate in Gaza, focusing but not limiting the scope of its maneuvers in the southern city of Rafah.

Nearly a million civilians have been evacuated from areas of conflict Rafah, the Hamas terror organization's last stronghold in the Palestinian coastal enclave. The IDF stated on Monday that about half of the Philadelphi corridor, which separates Gaza from Egypt was fully under Israeli control.

