Bodies of 6 hostages returned to Israel after retrieval from Gaza | LIVE BLOG
The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were located in a Rafah tunnel
Israel - Hamas War day 331: The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency said on Sunday that the bodies of six hostages had been returned to Israel after they were found in an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip's Rafah.
They were identified as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino. They were all abducted on October 7.
3rd victim pronounced dead after West Bank shooting attack
President Herzog apologizes to families of hostages for deaths
Hostages families forum blames Netanyahu for death of captives
Gallant commends security forces for 'complex operation' to bring back bodies
Hagari says hostages killed shortly before IDF operation, found near Alkadi's tunnel
Magen David Adom says 2 killed in West Bank shooting attack
3 police officers wounded in terrorist attack near Hebron in West Bank