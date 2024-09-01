Israel - Hamas War day 331: The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency said on Sunday that the bodies of six hostages had been returned to Israel after they were found in an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip's Rafah.

They were identified as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino. They were all abducted on October 7.

