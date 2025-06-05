Bodies of Judy and Gadi Haggai recovered in joint IDF and Shin Bet operation

In a joint overnight operation, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet recovered the bodies of Judy Lynn Weinstein Haggai and Gadi Haggai from the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

The couple, longtime residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, were murdered and kidnapped on October 7, 2023, by terrorists from the extremist group Kataeb al-Mujahideen during the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

The rescue was made possible thanks to precise intelligence gathered by the Hostage Task Force, the IDF Intelligence Directorate, and Shin Bet. IDF special forces operating under the Southern Command carried out the mission.

Following forensic identification by the National Center for Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, the family was formally notified.

Judy and Gadi were parents of four and grandparents of seven. Gadi, 72, was a passionate wind instrument player, vegan chef, and sports enthusiast known for his deep connection to the land. Judy, 70, was a devoted English teacher who worked with children with special needs and anxiety, using mindfulness and meditation techniques. She was also a poet, artist, and lifelong advocate for peace.

The Kibbutz Nir Oz community, where the couple lived for decades, mourned their loss and offered unwavering support to the family. “Kibbutz Nir Oz shares the family’s grief and will accompany them at all times,” the kibbutz said in a statement.

In a message from the Haggai family, they said: “We are grateful to finally bring Judy and Gadi home to rest in Israel. We thank the IDF and security forces who fought for us and stood by us throughout this long and painful journey. However, our hearts will not be whole until all 12 hostages from Nir Oz—and all 56 hostages still held in Gaza—are brought back.”

The IDF and Shin Bet reaffirmed their commitment to the return of all hostages. The family has requested privacy and asked the media not to make contact at this time.