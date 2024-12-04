Body of abducted Itay Svirsky retrieved from Gaza

The IDF allowed for the publication on Wednesday that the body of the kidnapped Itay Svirsky, aged 38, was extracted over the weekend from the northern Gaza Strip.

He was announced to have been murdered by Hamas in January, 102 after he was taken captive. He was killed along with Yossi Sharabi, after the two were held together with Noa Argamani, who was later rescued in a daring IDF operation.

Svirsky, who lived in Tel Aviv, was visiting Kibbutz Be'eri, where he visited his family. His parents, Orit and Rafi Svirsky, were murdered on October 7. His sister, Meirav, said shortly after the announcement of his murder that he was shot to death during an escape attempt by the terrorist in charge of him. This came shortly after an IDF explosion near where he was held captive.