Body of deceased hostage Meny Godard identified after handover

The remains handed over to Israel by the Palestinian jihadists Hamas late on Thursday were identified as Meny Godard. The body was taken to the Israeli Forensic Institute, where the identification was made.

A resident of the Be'eri Kibbutz, 73-year-old Godard was murdered and taken to Gaza on October 7; his wife Ayelet hid in the bushes for several hours before being murdered in the Hamas-led massacre. A former soccer play and coach, Godard was a beloved figure in the community, which was one of the worst-hit on October 7.

The remains of three slain hostages now remain held in Gaza, two Israelis and one Thai national: Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, Dror Or and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

The government "shares in the deep sorrow of the Godard family and of all the families of the fallen hostages,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement, further adding that Hamas is “obligated to fulfill its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the ceasefire's implementation.”

Under an October ceasefire deal, Hamas released all 20 surviving hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian terrorists and wartime detainees held by Israel. The agreement also provided for the return of the remains of 28 hostages in exchange for the remains of 360 terrorists.