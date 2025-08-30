Body of Idan Shtivi, murdered on Oct. 7, retrieved from Gaza in special IDF operation

Recommended -

The body of Idan Shtivi, a 28-year-old murdered by Palestinian jihadists at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, was recovered in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet in central Gaza, it was cleared for publication on Saturday.

Shtivi's remains were returned to Israel alongside the body of Ilan Weiss, another hostage killed during the October 7 massacre.

"Idan Shtivi was abducted from the Tel Gama area and brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists after acting to rescue and evacuate others from the Nova music festival on October 7th, 2023. He was 28 years old at the time of his death," read an IDF press release.

"Following an identification process conducted at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, along with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters notified his family."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Shviti "was a gifted student of sustainability and governance, and a courageous individual" who acted heroically on October 7, helping others flee.

"He was killed in the process and his body was abducted to Gaza by Hamas. My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Shtivi family. So far, 207 hostages have been returned, 148 of them alive. We will continue to act tirelessly and decisively to bring back all our hostages—living and deceased."