Body returned from Gaza on Friday identified as Eliyahu Margalit, murdered on Oct. 7 in Nir Oz

Israel Defense Forces identified the body returned from Gaza overnight as Eliyahu Margalit, a 75-years-old farmer from Kibbutz Nir Oz murdered on October 7. His body was then taken into the Gaza Strip.

Margalit's daughter Nili was also kidnapped and released in November 2023.

The IDF statement pointed out there are 18 deceased hostages still remaining in Gaza, and urged Hamas to return all of them.

Margalit's family thanked the people of Israel "for their support in the long struggle for his return."

"We promise that we shall not stop or rest until the last hostage is brought back to Israel for burial. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time."