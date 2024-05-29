Bombs used in IDF airstrike on Rafah camp were made in U.S - report

NYT experts, who analyzed visual evidence, saw remnants from a GBU-39, a bomb designed and manufactured in the U.S.

Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024.
Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024.

Bombs used in the Israeli airstrike that killed at least 45 people in Rafah on Sunday were produced in the United States, said The New York Times (NYT). The outlet's experts analyzed the visual evidence of the attack and concluded that "munition debris filmed at the strike location the next day was remnants from a GBU-39, a bomb designed and manufactured in the United States."

As NYT emphasized, the U.S. officials have pressed Israel to use more GBU-39s, which they say can reduce civilian casualties.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 27, 2024.AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

The NYT said that a unique identifier code that links the weapon to an aerospace manufacturer based in Colorado is visible in a video that shows munition fragments.

Trevor Ball, a former U.S. army explosive ordnance disposal technician and one of the experts quoted in the NYT piece, identified the weapon in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

NYT also cited Wes J. Bryant, a retired American Air Force master sergeant who served on a task force critical of Israel’s use of weapons in Gaza, saying he had dropped many GBU-39 bombs during his military service. He called the Rafah strike was problematic and indicating "continued targeting negligence - either an unwillingness or inability to effectively safeguard civilians."

