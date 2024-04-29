Borrell: Several European countries to recognize Palestinian state by end of May - report| LIVE UPDATES

Saudi Arabia's hosting the Gaza war forum amid the high-stake negotiations that could bring Israeli hostages back and bring long-awaited ceasefire to the enclave as humanitarian crisis deepens

European Union's (EU) Josep Borrell stated in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh that several European countries are anticipated to recognize the Palestinian state by the end of May.

Saudi Arabia on Monday is hosting Arab, EU and U.S. diplomats for talks on Gaza war. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he was hopeful Hamas would accept an “extraordinarily generous” offer to halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza in return for the release of hostages.

IDF reports striking Hezbollah targets in the areas of Rachaya Al Foukhar, Ayta ash Shab and Khiam in southern Lebanon

UK's FM Cameron in Riyadh: There is a generous offer of sustained 40-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages, I hope Hamas accepts the proposal

IDF says earlier sirens that sounded in northern Israel were a false alarm

