European Union's (EU) Josep Borrell stated in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh that several European countries are anticipated to recognize the Palestinian state by the end of May.

Saudi Arabia on Monday is hosting Arab, EU and U.S. diplomats for talks on Gaza war. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he was hopeful Hamas would accept an “extraordinarily generous” offer to halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza in return for the release of hostages.

