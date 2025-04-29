Breakthrough reported in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks - Egyptian media | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 571: Egyptian media outlets reported that a "breakthrough" had been reached in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, although these headlines were downplayed by an Israeli official speaking to i24NEWS.

"The reports in the foreign media are inaccurate," he said. "Israel is working continuously and relentlessly with the Americans and the mediators in order to advance a deal to release our hostages, but for now, no agreement has been reached."

In Syria, six people were killed in clashes between Druze and Sunni gunmen near Damascus.

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency revealed that several terrorists, including Sa'id Abu Hasnan, a terrorist who commanded the raid on Kisufim on October 7, were eliminated in strikes in the past week. Another terrorist identified was Ali Naddal Husni Sarfiti, an operative for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization. He previously served time in an Israeli prison, and afterwards operated to transfer funds to establish terrorist infrastructure in the West Bank. The strike also killed Mustafa al-Mutawwak, a Hamas commander in charge of the Jabaliya Battalion operations.

