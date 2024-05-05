Cabinet approves decision to block Al-Jazeera channel in Israel

The Israeli Cabinet unanimously approved a decision to close the Al Jazeera bureau in Jerusalem and block the channel's broadcasts, describing it as a hostile actor that incites against the State of Israel in the context of its coverage of the war in Gaza.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had led the push against the Qatari network for months, saying that Israel cannot continue to allow it to operate or broadcast in the country

According to the decision, the channel will be closed under the law banning foreign broadcasters from harming the state's security, which was passed by the Knesset after the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharov-Miara gave the government the greenlight to proceed with the move seeing no objection to the closure, despite believing there may be legal difficulties brought up in not granting the channel the right to a hearing before the order was made.

Following the vote, Minister Karhi signed the closure order, saying it will take effect immediately. "Too much time has passed with too many unnecessary legal hurdles for us to be finally able to stop Al Jazeera's well-oiled incitement machine that harms the security of the country," Karhi said.

According to the order, Al-Jazeera's local bureau will be closed, its Arabic and English broadcasts cut from streaming platforms, and access to the website blocked from within Israel.